PICS: गौरी की पार्टी में सुहाना पर थम गई सभी की निगाहें, शाहरुख का भी नहीं चला कोई जादू

akanksha singh

akanksha singh, Amar Ujala

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 10:53 AM IST
Gauri Khan Restaurant Launch Party, ShahRukh Khan Arrives With Daughter Suhana Khan

शाहरुख खान की पत्नी और इंटिरियर डिजाइनर गौरी खान ने कल रात अपने नए रेस्टोरेंट को लॉन्च किया। नहीं नहीं! गौरी खान ने नया रेस्टोरेंट नहीं खोला है बल्कि उन्होंने रेस्टोरेंट डिजानिंग में कदम रखा है। इस मौके पर छोटे बेटे अबराम को छोड़कर उनका पूरा परिवार साथ नजर आया। शाहरुख जब सुहाना के साथ गाड़ी से ऊतरे तो सभी की निगाहें इन दोनों पर थम गईं।

Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

shahrukh khan gauri khan

