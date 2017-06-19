बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PICS: गौरी की पार्टी में सुहाना पर थम गई सभी की निगाहें, शाहरुख का भी नहीं चला कोई जादू
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 10:53 AM IST
शाहरुख खान की पत्नी और इंटिरियर डिजाइनर गौरी खान ने कल रात अपने नए रेस्टोरेंट को लॉन्च किया। नहीं नहीं! गौरी खान ने नया रेस्टोरेंट नहीं खोला है बल्कि उन्होंने रेस्टोरेंट डिजानिंग में कदम रखा है। इस मौके पर छोटे बेटे अबराम को छोड़कर उनका पूरा परिवार साथ नजर आया। शाहरुख जब सुहाना के साथ गाड़ी से ऊतरे तो सभी की निगाहें इन दोनों पर थम गईं।
