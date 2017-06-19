बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
B'Day Spl: हीरो की इस हरकत को भूल नहीं पाएंगी काजल, गले लगाने वाले सीन में किया था...
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 07:29 AM IST
काजल अग्रवाल दक्षिण फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में बड़ा नाम हैं। आज ये हीरोइन अपना 32 वां बर्थडे मना रही हैं। जीं हां काजल को देखकर उनकी उम्र का अंदाजा लगाना मुश्किल है। बहुत कम लोग ये जानते होंगे कि काजल के अपने कॉलिज के दिनों से ही मॉडलिंग का शौक था। कम उम्र में ही काजल ने साउथ इंडियन फिल्मों में अपना सिक्का जमा लिया था लेकिन वो सबसे ज्यादा फेमस हुई थी रणदीप हुड्डा के साथ लिपलॉक सीन देकर।
