बच्चों के शो में ऐसे कपड़े पहनकर पहुंची थी ये एक्ट्रेस, बॉलीवुड से अचानक हुई लापता
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Bollywood Item Girl Yana Gupta, Known For Her Wardrobe Malfunction, Where Is She Now{"_id":"593e51611126f4ec0b8b458b","slug":"bollywood-item-girl-yana-gupta-known-for-her-wardrobe-malfunction-where-is-she-now","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
'बाबूजी जरा धीरे चलो' गाने से याना गुप्ता ने बॉलीवुड में आते ही बिजली गिरा दी थी। 'दम' फिल्म में उनका ये आइटम नंबर इतना हिट हुआ था कि इसने याना को बॉलीवुड की टॉप हीरोइनों के टक्कर में ला दिया था। बॉलीवुड की पहली आइटम गर्ल कही जाने वाली याना आज भले ही फिल्मी दुनिया से गायब हों लेकिन आज भी उनकी स्टार वैल्यू में कोई कमी नहीं आई है...
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.