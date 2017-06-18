आपका शहर Close

जानें क्या है सलमान और हेलन के रिश्ते का सच, आखिर कैसे बन गईं बॉलीवुड की 'महबूबा'

amarujala.com- Written by : भ्‍ाावना श्‍ार्मा

Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 01:15 PM IST
bollywood actress item girl helen faces starvation

सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर 'हेलन' एक ऐसा नाम हैं जिन्हें कभी नहीं भुलाया जा सकता है। हेलेन को अगर पहली आइटम गर्ल कहा जाए तो गलत नहीं होगा। भारतीय सिनेमा में आइटम सॉन्ग पर डांस करने की शुरुआत हेलन ने ही की थी। एंग्लो इंडियन हेलन जब तक फिल्मों में रहीं अपना स्टारडम बनाकर रखा। फिल्मों में तो आपने हेलन को खूब देखा होगा लेकिन आज हम आपको निजी जिंदगी की ऐसी असलियत बताएंगे जहां सिर्फ अंधेरा था।

