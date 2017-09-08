बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
16 की उम्र में 15 साल बड़े सेक्रेटरी से आशा को हुआ था प्यार, फिर 7 साल छोटे आरडी बर्मन से की थी शादी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
asha bhosle bithday special story and her unknown facts
{"_id":"59b21fbe4f1c1be57f8b4de5","slug":"asha-bhosle-bithday-special-story-and-her-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"16 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 15 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0936\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092b\u093f\u0930 7 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u0921\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 10:12 AM IST
सुरों की मल्लिका आशा भोसले को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई। आज आशा ताई अपना 84वां बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट कर रही हैं। उन्होंने अपनी आवाज से करोड़ों दिलों पर राज किया है। आशा जी अभी तक 1000 से ज्यादा फिल्मों के गाने गा चुकी हैं। उन्होंने 20 भाषाओं में करीब 14000 गीतों को अपनी आवाज दी है। आशा भोसले ने 10 साल की उम्र से ही गाना शुरू कर दिया था। आशा के पिता दीनानाथ मंगेशकर मशहूर थिएटर एक्टर और क्लासिकल सिंगर थे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59acca124f1c1be4278b4f90","slug":"rishi-kapoor-birthday-special-story-and-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day Spl: \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59acc3464f1c1b0e278b5061","slug":"salman-khan-breaks-the-mobile-phone-of-one-of-the-fan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0917\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0928, \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59aa2f974f1c1bf4278b4ccb","slug":"veteran-actress-sadhana-shivdasani-birthday-special-story-and-her-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59b214564f1c1bf27f8b4e36","slug":"salman-khan-just-inaugurated-a-driving-school-and-twitterati-cant-stop-cracking-jokes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u200c\u0925 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093f\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59b2174e4f1c1bf07f8b4e44","slug":"kamal-haasan-opens-up-about-the-brutal-murder-of-senior-journalist-gauri-lankesh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0938\u0928, '\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0941\u092a \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59b1165d4f1c1bee7f8b4a34","slug":"sadashiv-amrapurkar-is-the-best-villain-of-bollywood-industry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0915\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0930' \u092c\u0928 \u0916\u094c\u092b \u092a\u0948\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0928, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59b20e084f1c1bfa7f8b4ddc","slug":"cbfc-wants-kangana-ranaut-language-to-be-cleaned-out-in-her-upcoming-film-simran","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u093f\u092e\u0930\u0928' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926, \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c \u0939\u091f\u093e\u0913'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!