kavya kavya

नई लड़कियों के लिए सलमान खान के साथ काम करने का मौका, जीजा के लिए तलाश रहे हीरोइन!

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रवण शुक्ला

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 10:49 PM IST
Salman Khan will cast a fresh face opposite Aayush Sharma for his Bollywood debut

बॉलीवुड के दबंग यानि सलमान खान के साथ काम करने का मौका मिल सकता है। सलमान खान अपने जीजा आयुष शर्मा के लिए फिल्म बनाने की प्लानिंग कर रहे हैं। इस फिल्म की स्क्रिप्ट पर काम चल रहा है और स्क्रिप्ट सलमान खान को पसंद आ चुकी है। इस फिल्म के लिए सलमान खान बड़ी प्लानिंग कर रहे हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानें, किस तरह से सलमान खान के साथ मिल सकता है काम करने का मौका...

