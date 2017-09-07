नई लड़कियों के लिए सलमान खान के साथ काम करने का मौका, जीजा के लिए तलाश रहे हीरोइन!
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Salman Khan will cast a fresh face opposite Aayush Sharma for his Bollywood debut{"_id":"59b17fb84f1c1bf67f8b4bdf","slug":"salman-khan-will-cast-a-fresh-face-opposite-aayush-sharma-for-his-bollywood-debut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0908 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u0940\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
बॉलीवुड के दबंग यानि सलमान खान के साथ काम करने का मौका मिल सकता है। सलमान खान अपने जीजा आयुष शर्मा के लिए फिल्म बनाने की प्लानिंग कर रहे हैं। इस फिल्म की स्क्रिप्ट पर काम चल रहा है और स्क्रिप्ट सलमान खान को पसंद आ चुकी है। इस फिल्म के लिए सलमान खान बड़ी प्लानिंग कर रहे हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानें, किस तरह से सलमान खान के साथ मिल सकता है काम करने का मौका...
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.