Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

सैलून के बाहर ऐसी हालत में दिखे अनिल कपूर, पहचानना हो गया मुश्किल

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 12:54 PM IST
Anil Kapoor Looks His REAL AGE As He Seen Coming Out Of A Salon

अनिल कपूर ऐसे स्टार्स में से एक हैं जो उम्र के मामले में यंग एक्टर्स को भी टक्कर देते हैं। अभी भी अनिल कपूर लीड हीरो का रोल कर उसके साथ पूरा इंसाफ करते हैं। हाल ही में उनकी फिल्म 'मुबारकां' रिलीज हुई थी। जिसने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अच्छी कमाई की।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

anil kapoor bollywood

डोकलाम पर जीत

शशि थरूर बोले- डोकलाम पर जीत के लिए PM को दिया जाना चाहिए क्रेडिट

shashi tharoor says, Congratulate MEA for triumph of its diplomacy on doklam

Most Viewed

3 साल तक राम रहीम के आश्रम में इस सेलेब्रिटी ने फ्री में किया काम, अब दिया चौंकाने वाला बयान

Naveen Prakash of Bigg Boss 10 was a teacher in Ram Rahim Ashram for 3 years
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

इस हीरोइन के नाम था सबसे ज्यादा रेप सीन करने का रिकॉर्ड, 27 की उम्र में हो गई थी दर्दनाक मौत

yesteryear actress nazima flashback and her untold story
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

पैर में फंसी ड्रेस तो मलाइका को पड़ गया उठाना, भाभी की ये तस्वीरें सलमान के उड़ाएंगी होश

Malaika Arora flashes her toned legs in a METALLIC outfit salman khan watch her pics
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

फिर लंबे बालों में नजर आए संजय दत्त, बेटी ने शेयर की फोटो

Sanjay Dutt long hair charm from the 90 returns in this throwback pic shared by daughter Trishala
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सोशल मीडिया पर छाए करण जौहर के बच्चे, वायरल हो रही फोटो

karan johar shares incredible photo of twince yash and roohi
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल : इन फ़िल्मी गानों के बिना गणेश पूजा अधूरी

top ganesh chaturthi songs best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
jaan nisar akhtar have also written shayari in the name of sahir ludhiyanvi
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

जांनिसार अख़्तर ने साहिर लुधियानवी के नाम से भी लिखे गीत

bhajan on ganesh chaturthi ganpati babba aiyo
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - शास्त्री नित्यगोपाल कटारे : गणपति बब्बा आइयो

Tumse Mohabbat ho nahi payegi
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रेणु मिश्रा ने आख़िर क्यों कहा- तुमसे मोहब्बत नहीं हो पाएगी?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!