‘विवेगम’ ने ‘बाहुबली’ को पछाड़ा, नहीं टिका ‘जेंटलमैन’, टूटे बॉक्स ऑफिस के सारे रिकॉर्ड

amarujala.com, Presented by: श्रवण शुक्ला

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 03:51 PM IST
Ajit Kumar Starrer movie Vivegam beats Prabhas's Bahubali 2 in Box Office Collection

तमिल सुपरस्टार अजीत ‘थाला’ कुमार की इंटरनेशनल स्पाई मूवी ‘विवेगम’ ने बॉक्स ऑफिस के सारे रिकॉर्ड्स तोड़ दिए हैं। बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन के मामले में ‘विवेगम’ ने प्रभास की ‘बाहुबली’ और ‘बाहुबली 2’ को तो पछाड़ा ही, सिनेमाघरों में शुक्रवार से ही आया बॉलीवुड का ‘जेंटलमैन’ तो ‘विवेगम’ के आगे टिक तक नहीं पाया। आगे जानें, बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन...
 

Your Story has been saved!