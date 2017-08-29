Download App
kavya kavya

अब चौथी फिल्म बनाएंगे राजामौली-प्रभास, 'बाहुबली' से भी पहले ये फिल्म हुई थी सुपरहिट

amarujala.com- Written by: श्रवण शुक्ला

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 10:34 PM IST
Prabhas and SS Rajamouli To come together fourth time in career

दुनिया भर में सफलता के झंडे गाड़ चुकी 'बाहुबली' और 'बाहुबली 2' के बाद एक बार फिर से एस एस राजामौली और तेलुगु सुपरस्टार प्रभास साथ में काम करेंगे। दोनों अब चौथी बार कोई फिल्म बनाएंगे। क्या आपको पता है कि 'बाहुबली' और 'बाहुबली 2' से 10 साल पहले भी दोनों साथ में फिल्म बना चुके हैं और वो फिल्म भी खासी सफल हुई थी। आगे की स्लाइड में जानें, प्रभास और राजामौली के 13 साल पुराने कनेक्शन के बारे में...

