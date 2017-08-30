बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शाहरुख-सलमान पर भारी पड़े 'बाबूमोशाय बंदूकबाज', आंकड़े कर देंगे हैरान
Most Profitable Films Of 2017 including Babumoshai Bandookbaaz
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 03:44 PM IST
बॉलीवुड ने साल 2017 में एक से बढ़कर एक हिट फिल्में दी। किसी फिल्म ने देश दुनिया में कमाई के सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ डाले, तो कई बड़ी बजट की फिल्में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर दर्शकों के लिए तरसती रहीं। पर इनमें से कुछ ऐसी भी फिल्में रहीं, जो बजट और स्टारकास्ट के लिहाज से सबसे बड़ी फिल्म साबित हुईं, पर रिटर्न के हिसाब से फिल्म डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर्स का फायदा कराना तो दूर, नुकसान करा गईं।
