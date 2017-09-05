राजामौली ने 'ब्रेक टाइम' में बनाई थी ये फिल्म, रीमेक से अजय देवगन ने दी शाहरुख को टक्कर!
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Ajay devgn starer movie Son of Sardar was a remake of SS Rajamauli s telugu movie Maryada Ramanna{"_id":"59aeb9124f1c1b87078b4686","slug":"ajay-devgn-starer-movie-son-of-sardar-was-a-remake-of-ss-rajamauli-s-telugu-movie-maryada-ramanna","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e\u092e\u094c\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 '\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0915 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e, \u0930\u0940\u092e\u0947\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
आपने हिंदी फिल्म 'सन ऑफ सरदार' देखी ही होगी। ये फिल्म अजय देवगन ने बनाई थी। और तो और, अजय देवगन इस फिल्म के दम पर शाहरुख खान से भिड़ गए थे। जी हां, एक ही दिन रिलीज हुई अजय देवगन की फिल्म 'सन ऑफ सरदार' और शाहरुख खान की फिल्म 'जब तक है जान'। दोनों ही फिल्मों ने बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया और दोनों ही फिल्में हिट साबित हुई। पर क्या आप जानते हैं कि 'सन ऑफ सरदार' जिस फिल्म की रीमेक थे, उसे 'बाहुबली' बनाने वाले एस एस राजामौली ने सिर्फ छुट्टियां बिताने के लिए बना दी थी। राजामौली ने कई साल पहले खुद इस बेहद दिलचस्प वाकये का जिक्र किया था....
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.