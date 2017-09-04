बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तो इस राजघराने में यहां से पहुंचा था वो खजाना जिसे 'बादशाहो' में लूटा गया!
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 03:58 PM IST
फिल्म 'बादशाहो' में एक खजाने का जिक्र किया गया है। खजाना जिसे इमरजेंसी के वक्त किले से निकालकर ले जाया गया। खजाना इतना था कि जिसने देखा या सुना वो दंग रह गया। इतना खजाना आखिर आया कहां से था। जिस खजाने को लूटा गया, वह उस किले में कब और कैसे पहुंचा। इसे लेकर भी कई तरह की कहानियां प्रचलित हैं। इन कहानियों की मानें तो इस खजाने को जमा करने वाले राजा मानसिंह थे।
