धोखेबाज पति, रेप की कोशिश और हत्या, मौत के बाद सामने आए कृतिका की जिंदगी के राज

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 03:10 PM IST
Actor Kritika Chaudhary murder case police probe into former husband role in murder

स्ट्रगलिंग एक्ट्रेस और मॉडल कृतिका चौधरी की डेड बॉडी कुछ दिन पहले पहले उनके अंबोली फ्लैट पर सड़ी हुई हालत में मिली थी। पुलिस ने बताया था कि कृतिका का मर्डर चार दिन पहले हो गया था। इसलिए बॉडी सड़ना शुरू हो गई थी। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में पता चला कि कृतिका की बॉडी पर कई चोट के निशान थे।

