बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पुलिस को कृतिका के पति पर शक, मर्डर से पहले हुई थी रेप की कोशिश!
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Kritika Chaudhary murder case Police suspect sexual assault, detain her friend and watchman
{"_id":"59422b494f1c1bbb128b47ba","slug":"kritika-chaudhary-murder-case-police-suspect-sexual-assault-detain-her-friend-and-watchman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0915, \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 02:57 PM IST
स्ट्रगलिंग एक्ट्रेस
और मॉडल
कृतिका चौधरी
की डेड बॉडी कुछ दिन पहले पहले उनके अंबोली फ्लैट पर सड़ी हुई हालत में मिली थी। पुलिस ने बताया था कि कृतिका का मर्डर चार दिन पहले हो गया था। इसलिए बॉडी सड़ना शुरू हो गई थी। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में पता चला कि कृतिका की बॉडी पर कई चोट के निशान थे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593d2c794f1c1ba65d9bee7a","slug":"ishq-vishq-actress-shenaz-treasurywala-is-having-a-great-time-in-greece","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092b\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0924\u0939\u0932\u0915\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593d01af4f1c1ba65d9bec7c","slug":"unidentified-person-enter-in-salman-khan-house-galaxy-appartment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u091f\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e, \u0938\u0939\u092e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593cedbe4f1c1b2f6a9beac4","slug":"sanjay-dutt-wife-manyata-real-name-is-dilnawaz-sheikh-read-here-to-her-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"C \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924, 20 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59421f1b4f1c1bbb128b463b","slug":"chandrakanta-fame-shahbaz-khan-works-in-local-bar-before-entering-in-acting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, '\u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093e' \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594216e04f1c1b8b3c8b48d1","slug":"twitter-not-happy-with-censor-board-decision-of-giving-sharib-hashmi-film-phullu-a-certificate","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '\u092b\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0942' \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u090f \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091f\u093f\u092b\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f, \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594227934f1c1bee688b45f5","slug":"sriram-raghavan-next-film-with-tabu-ayushmann-khurrana-titled-mud-mud-ke-na-dekh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932, \u0906\u092f\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top