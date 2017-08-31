बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कोलंबो में शतक जड़ दिग्गजों से आगे निकले कोहली, अब सचिन-पोटिंग से टक्कर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
virat kohil ahead from jayasyrya-sangakara in odi century
{"_id":"59a7f0f14f1c1b52738b490e","slug":"virat-kohil-ahead-from-jayasyrya-sangakara-in-odi-century","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0932\u0902\u092c\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0924\u0915 \u091c\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u200d\u0917\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940, \u0905\u092c \u0938\u091a\u093f\u0928-\u092a\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 05:38 PM IST
Photo Credit: social media
श्रीलंका के साथ पांच वन डे मैचों की सीरीज के चौथे मैच में विराट कोहली ने वन डे कैरियर का 29 वां शतक जमाते हुए शतकों के मामले में तीसरे नंबर पर आ गए हैं। विराट से आगे अब इस मामले में सचिन तेंदुलकर और रिकी पोंटिंग हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a669464f1c1be7278b477e","slug":"virat-kohil-could-be-rested-in-4-th-odi-against-sri-lanka","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u094c\u0925\u0947 \u0935\u0928 \u0921\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 11 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0909\u0924\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u200c\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e!","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59a5c7a34f1c1b5a738b462f","slug":"hit-man-rohit-sharma-named-ms-dhoni-as-ice-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e !","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59a7ba8c4f1c1be9278b498f","slug":"malinga-takes-zaheer-khan-help-to-prolong-his-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0939\u0940\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u095c\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59a6d33c4f1c1bf2278b4826","slug":"remembering-amrita-pritam-on-her-birthday-amrita-pritam-has-lived-feminism-in-true-sense","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0905\u092e\u0943\u0924\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924\u092e : \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0935\u092f\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926 \u0926\u0930 \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Main Inka Mureed","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0926","slug":"main-inka-mureed"}}
{"_id":"59a6ed3b4f1c1b60738b47a2","slug":"ganesh-stuti-on-ganesh-puja-by-shankar-mahadevan-gajananam-gajavadanam","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
{"_id":"59a5b2af4f1c1b4b738b4587","slug":"ye-shaam-kuch-udaas-hai","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0909\u0926\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u0948 ","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!