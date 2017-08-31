बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
300 वन-डे खेलने वाले स्पेशल भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स, इनके रिकॉर्ड्स तोड़ना लगभग नामुमकिन!
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
indian cricketers played 300 odi or more list ms dhoni latest to feature
{"_id":"59a7e5714f1c1bff268b49da","slug":"indian-cricketers-played-300-odi-or-more-list-ms-dhoni-latest-to-feature","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"300 \u0935\u0928-\u0921\u0947 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938, \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0924\u094b\u095c\u0928\u093e \u0932\u0917\u092d\u0917 \u0928\u093e\u092e\u0941\u092e\u0915\u093f\u0928!","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 04:01 PM IST
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी गुरुवार को श्रीलंका के खिलाफ अपने वन-डे करियर का 300वां मैच खेल रहे हैं। इसी के साथ धोनी 300 स्पेशल क्लब में शामिल हो गए हैं। धोनी से पहले टीम इंडिया के सिर्फ पांच ही क्रिकेटर ऐसा कारनामा करने में सफल हुए हैं। जब धोनी ने वन-डे में डेब्यू किया था तब वो बिना खाता खोले रनआउट हो गए थे। तब किसी ने शायद ही सोचा होगा कि रांची का ये बल्लेबाज एक लंबी रेस का घोड़ा बनेगा, जो बड़े-बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स अपने नाम करेगा। 13 साल के बाद धोनी ने ऐसी उपलब्धि हासिल की है और उनके साथ वर्ल्ड के बेस्ट फिनिशर का टैग जुड़ा हुआ है।
आज हम आपको उन 5 क्रिकेटरों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जिन्होंने 300 या इससे अधिक वन-डे मैच खेले और अपने नाम वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड दर्ज करा रखे हैं, जिन्हें तोड़ना लगभग नामुमकिन है:
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a669464f1c1be7278b477e","slug":"virat-kohil-could-be-rested-in-4-th-odi-against-sri-lanka","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u094c\u0925\u0947 \u0935\u0928 \u0921\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 11 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0909\u0924\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u200c\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e!","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59a5c7a34f1c1b5a738b462f","slug":"hit-man-rohit-sharma-named-ms-dhoni-as-ice-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e !","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59a7ba8c4f1c1be9278b498f","slug":"malinga-takes-zaheer-khan-help-to-prolong-his-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0939\u0940\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u095c\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59a77c654f1c1b17278b4916","slug":"duleep-trophy-to-be-played-in-lucknow-and-kanpur-suresh-raina-will-lead-india-blue","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u0940\u092a \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092b\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u0907\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0930\u0948\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59a6ebef4f1c1b46738b47b7","slug":"india-vs-sri-lanka-4-th-odi-colombo-match-preview","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0932\u0902\u092c\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u2018\u091a\u094c\u0915\u093e\u2019 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59a6e15b4f1c1b58738b479a","slug":"ms-dhoni-will-score-triple-hundred-of-international-odi-matches-in-colombo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0915\u094b\u0932\u0902\u092c\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0924\u093f\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0936\u0924\u0915' \u091c\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u090f\u092e\u090f\u0938 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59a650874f1c1bef278b46d6","slug":"dhoni-practice-session-disrupts-as-fan-enter-to-take-selfie-with-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e, \u092b\u0948\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e...","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59a6d33c4f1c1bf2278b4826","slug":"remembering-amrita-pritam-on-her-birthday-amrita-pritam-has-lived-feminism-in-true-sense","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0905\u092e\u0943\u0924\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924\u092e : \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0935\u092f\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926 \u0926\u0930 \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Main Inka Mureed","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0926","slug":"main-inka-mureed"}}
{"_id":"59a6ed3b4f1c1b60738b47a2","slug":"ganesh-stuti-on-ganesh-puja-by-shankar-mahadevan-gajananam-gajavadanam","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
{"_id":"59a5b2af4f1c1b4b738b4587","slug":"ye-shaam-kuch-udaas-hai","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0909\u0926\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u0948 ","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!