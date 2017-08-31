Download App
kavya kavya

300 वन-डे खेलने वाले स्पेशल भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स, इनके रिकॉर्ड्स तोड़ना लगभग नामुमकिन!

अभिषेक निगम

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 04:01 PM IST
indian cricketers played 300 odi or more list ms dhoni latest to feature

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी गुरुवार को श्रीलंका के खिलाफ अपने वन-डे करियर का 300वां मैच खेल रहे हैं। इसी के साथ धोनी 300 स्पेशल क्लब में शामिल हो गए हैं। धोनी से पहले टीम इंडिया के सिर्फ पांच ही क्रिकेटर ऐसा कारनामा करने में सफल हुए हैं। जब धोनी ने वन-डे में डेब्यू किया था तब वो बिना खाता खोले रनआउट हो गए थे। तब किसी ने शायद ही सोचा होगा कि रांची का ये बल्लेबाज एक लंबी रेस का घोड़ा बनेगा, जो बड़े-बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स अपने नाम करेगा। 13 साल के बाद धोनी ने ऐसी उपलब्धि हासिल की है और उनके साथ वर्ल्ड के बेस्ट फिनिशर का टैग जुड़ा हुआ है।

आज हम आपको उन 5 क्रिकेटरों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जिन्होंने 300 या इससे अधिक वन-डे मैच खेले और अपने नाम वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड दर्ज करा रखे हैं, जिन्हें तोड़ना लगभग नामुमकिन है:

ms dhoni breaking news

चीन

BRICS: पीएम के दौरे से पहले बदले चीन के सुर, बोला- आपसी सहयोग के लिए काफी संभावनाएं

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China and India have great potential for cooperation

Your Story has been saved!