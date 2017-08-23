आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

टीम इंडिया दूसरे वन-डे में पहनेगी नई जर्सी, वजह है खास

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 10:40 AM IST
team india will wear new jersey in second odi against sri lanka

टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी श्रीलंका के खिलाफ गुरुवार को होने वाले दूसरे वन-डे में नई जर्सी पहनकर उतरेंगे। इसकी खास वजह यह है कि खिलाड़ियों ने जर्सी की बुराई की थी, जिसके बाद स्पोर्ट्स प्रोडक्ट्स तैयार करने वाली कंपनी नाइकी ने नई जर्सी उपलब्ध करा दी है।

  • कैसा लगा
  • 1
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

virat kohli breaking news

तीन तलाक को कानूनी तलाक

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनाया ऐतिहासिक फैसला- तीन तलाक को बताया असंवैधानिक

five judge bench of supreme court to pronunce verdict on triple talaq today

Most Viewed

भारत और श्रीलंका के बीच वन-डे सीरीज में अब नहीं बजेगा नेशनल एंथम!

national anthems will no longer sung in sri lanka vs india odi series
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

टीम इंडिया दूसरे वन-डे में पहनेगी नई जर्सी, वजह है खास

team india will wear new jersey in second odi against sri lanka
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

'बूम-बूम' शाहिद अफरीदी ने सिर्फ 42 गेंदों में ठोंका अपने टी20 करियर का पहला शतक

shahid afridi debut t20 ton helps hampshire beat derbyshire by 101 runs
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

SLvIND: 'विराट' रिकॉर्ड्स पर नजर रख दूसरा वन-डे जीतना चाहेगी टीम इंडिया

india vs sri lanka second odi pallekele stadium preview
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

'बूम-बूम' शाहिद अफरीदी ने सिर्फ 42 गेंदों में ठोंका अपने टी20 करियर का पहला शतक

shahid afridi debut t20 ton helps hampshire beat derbyshire by 101 runs
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

तिहरा शतक जमाने वाले करुण नायर ने विदेश में दिखाया दम, इंडिया ए ने जीता टेस्ट

nair innings helps india a beat south africa a in second unofficial test
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
padmashri bekal utsahi got pen name from prime minister of india jawaharlal nehru
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

बेकल उत्साही: जब नेहरू ने दिया शायर को तख़ल्लुस

Shahryar favorite shayar of Gulzar
काव्य चर्चा

शहरयार: लहू-लुहान सभी कर रहे हैं सूरज को, किसी को ख़ौफ़ यहां रात का नहीं क्या?

kumar vishwas live performance at amar ujala yuva shakti at rohtak
इरशाद

कुमार विश्वास ने गाया, झूमे लोग - पार्ट 2

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!