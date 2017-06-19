बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कश्मीर में पाक की जीत का जश्न, फैंस बोले- अल्लाह ने दुआएं कबूल कीं
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 11:20 AM IST
पाकिस्तान ने भारत को चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2017 के फाइनल में 180 रनों से करारी मात दी। करीब एक दशक के समय के बाद पाकिस्तान ने आईसीसी का कोई खिताब जीता है। 25 साल बाद पाकिस्तान ने आईसीसी का वनडे टूर्नामेंट अपने नाम किया है। पाकिस्तान ने 2008 में टी-20 विश्व कप और 1992 में आईसीसी वर्ल्ड कप अपने नाम किया था।
