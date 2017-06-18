आपका शहर Close

ये तस्वीरें हैं तो खूबसूरत लेकिन इनके पीछे है कुछ ऐसी सच्चाई...

श्वेता पांडेय

Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 01:04 PM IST
social media viral funny pictures

इंटरनेट पर आजकल इतनी फेक न्यूज और फोटोज ने अपनी जगह बना ली है कि मालूम ही नहीं पड़ता कौन-सी असली है और कौन-सी नकली। चाइनीज सोशल मीडिया 'Weibo की एक यूजर 'Kanahoooo' अपनी कुछ ऐसी ही पोस्ट के जरिए लोगों में लोकप्रिय बनी हुई है। उसकी लोकप्रियता का आलम ये है कि लोग उसे 'फोटोशॉप हॉली' के नाम से पुकारते हैं। 

आज हम आपके लिए कुछ ऐसी ही तस्वीरें ले कर आये हैं, जो फोटोशॉप तस्वीरों का भांडा फोड़ती हुई दिखाई देती हैं....

 

