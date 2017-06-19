बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पाक एंकर लियाकत की हिमाकत, मोदी को चुल्लु भर पानी में डूबने की हिदायत
{"_id":"59479e6b4f1c1b5a458b47ae","slug":"pakistani-anchor-goes-berserk-after-team-s-win-challenges-narendra-modi-watch-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u090f\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0915\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0924, \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0941 \u092d\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0926\u093e\u092f\u0924","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 03:28 PM IST
रविवार को चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2017 के फाइनल में पाकिस्तान ने खिताबी जीत हासिल की। जहां पाकिस्तान के खिलाड़ी इस जीत को पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट का पुनर्जन्म मान रहे हैं, वहीं इस जीत का खुमार पाकिस्तानी मीडिया के सिर चढ़ कर बोल रहा है। पाकिस्तान के एंकर आमिर लियाकत अपनी जुबान से भारत के खिलाफ एक के बाद एक कड़वे शब्द बोलते चले गए।
