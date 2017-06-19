आपका शहर Close

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2017: पाक के खिलाफ पांड्या के नाम दर्ज हुआ 'अनोखा रिकॉर्ड'

+बाद में पढ़ें

Amarujala.com- Presented By: पवन नाहर

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 01:37 PM IST
Champions Trophy 2017 All Statistics and Records After the Tournament

आईसीसी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी का अंत पाकिस्तान की जीत के साथ हुआ। पाकिस्तान ने डिफेंडिंग चैंपियन भारत को 180 रनों से मात देकर पहली बार चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी का खिताब अने नाम किया। पाकिस्तान भले ही अव्वल टीम बनी हो, मगर व्यक्तिगत रूप से कई अन्य खिलाड़ियों ने भी अपनी-अपनी टीम के लिए शानदार प्रदर्शन किया:

