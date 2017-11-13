Download App
'13 नवंबर' का दिन कभी नहीं भूलते रोहित शर्मा, श्रीलंकाई गेंदबाजों को रुलाकर बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 11:52 AM IST
on this day in 2014 rohit sharma played world record innings against sri lanka

टीम इंडिया के 'हिटमैन' रोहित शर्मा के लिए 13 नवंबर का दिन बहुत खास है। साल 2014 में आज ही के दिन श्रीलंका के खिलाफ चौथे वन-डे में उन्होंने वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाया था, जिसे तोड़ना विश्व के किसी बल्लेबाज के लिए नामुमकिन सा लगता है। ओपनर रोहित शर्मा ने अपने पसंदीदा ग्राउंड कोलकाता के ईडन गार्डन्स पर 173 गेंदों में 33 चौको और 9 छक्को की बरसात करके 264 रन की मैराथन पारी खेली थी। इस मैच को टीम इंडिया ने 153 रन के विशाल अंतर से जीता था।

rohit sharma virat kohli world record team india More ...

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
