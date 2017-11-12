बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बिना खर्च के भी कार रखी जा सकती है साफ, ये है तरीका
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Automobiles
›
Auto News
›
Ways To Keep Your Car Clean & Organized
{"_id":"5a08196c4f1c1b76678babe3","slug":"ways-to-keep-your-car-clean-organized","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u092b, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 11:21 AM IST
अगर आपके पास कार है तो शायद ही इसे आप गंदा देखने की चाहत रखते हों। हर किसी को अपनी कार से बेहद प्यार होता है। यहां हम आपको कुछ ऐसे स्टेप्स के बारे में बताएंगे जिनसे आप कार को साफ रख सकते हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0943c54f1c1bdb538bcc05","slug":"ground-force-one-us-president-1-1-million-dollar-armored-bus-features-and-interior","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u092c\u0938, \u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0932-\u092c\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u093f\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
{"_id":"5a07c3c54f1c1bd0408b6153","slug":"new-lambretta-2017-scooter-new-models-comming-soon-to-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e Lambretta \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u092c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
{"_id":"5a0024ae4f1c1bd9538bb481","slug":"anti-lock-braking-systems-what-is-abs-and-how-does-it-work","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e ABS \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u092e? \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947-\u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a080a5a4f1c1bd9798bbc0f","slug":"5-tips-to-reduce-your-car-pollution-level-during-smog","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
{"_id":"5a07f7f04f1c1b6f548bc8ec","slug":"lambretta-scooters-is-back-to-be-launched-in-india-soon-special-story","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0930\u0902\u0917-\u0930\u0942\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0930\u0947\u091f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
{"_id":"5a07d59d4f1c1b78548bc5e8","slug":"tata-motors-mega-offer-max-celebration-buy-cars-at-rupee-1","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0928\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u093f\u092e\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0921 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!