श्रीलंका के खिलाफ कोलंबो में 'तिहरा शतक' जड़ने उतरेंगे एमएस धोनी

नवीन चौहान

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 09:40 PM IST
MS Dhoni will score ‘triple hundred’ of international ODI Matches in Colombo

श्रीलंका के खिलाफ गुरुवार को कोलंबो के प्रेमादासा स्टेडियम में खेले जाने वाले मैच पर हर किसी की नजरें एक वजह से हैं। यह मैच टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के वनडे करियर का 300वां मैच होगा। पिछले दो मैचों में अपनी शानदार बल्लेबाजी से टीम इंडिया की जीत में मुख्य भूमिका अदा करने वाले धोनी इस मैच को यादगार बनाने की पूरी कोशिश करेंगे।

Your Story has been saved!