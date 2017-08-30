Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

विराट कोहली की जगह चौथे वन डे में कप्तानी करेंगे रोहित शर्मा! 

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com-presented by: शरद मिश्र

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 12:59 PM IST
virat kohil could be rested in 4 th odi against sri lanka

टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ वन डे सीरीज शुरू होने से पहले टीम में सरप्राइज करने वाले बदलाव की बात कह चुके हैं। विराट ने विश्व कप 2019 के विश्व कप की तैयारियों के लिए इस तरह के प्रयोग के संकेत दिए थे। पांच वन डे मैचों की सीरीज के तीन मैचों में एक ही प्लेइंग इलेवन खेली है। लेकिन सीरीज जीत चुकी टीम इंडिया में चौथे मैच में बदलाव जरूर देखने को मिल सकते हैं। 

 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

virat kohli team india

डोकलाम पर जीत

शशि थरूर बोले- डोकलाम पर जीत के लिए PM को दिया जाना चाहिए क्रेडिट

shashi tharoor says, Congratulate MEA for triumph of its diplomacy on doklam

Most Viewed

धोनी को प्रैक्टिस करने से रोका, फैन ने सेल्फी लेने के बाद कुछ किया ऐसा...

dhoni practice session disrupts as fan enter to take selfie with him
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को साथी खिलाड़ी ने दिया नया नाम !

Hit Man Rohit Sharma Named MS Dhoni As Ice man
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ चौथे वन-डे में श्रीलंका के कप्तान के खेलने पर सस्पेंस!

chamara kapugedera doubtful for fourth odi against india
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
jaan nisar akhtar have also written shayari in the name of sahir ludhiyanvi
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

जांनिसार अख़्तर ने साहिर लुधियानवी के नाम से भी लिखे गीत

bhajan on ganesh chaturthi ganpati babba aiyo
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - शास्त्री नित्यगोपाल कटारे : गणपति बब्बा आइयो

Tumse Mohabbat ho nahi payegi
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रेणु मिश्रा ने आख़िर क्यों कहा- तुमसे मोहब्बत नहीं हो पाएगी?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!