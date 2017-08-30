बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विराट कोहली की जगह चौथे वन डे में कप्तानी करेंगे रोहित शर्मा!
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 12:59 PM IST
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ वन डे सीरीज शुरू होने से पहले टीम में सरप्राइज करने वाले बदलाव की बात कह चुके हैं। विराट ने विश्व कप 2019 के विश्व कप की तैयारियों के लिए इस तरह के प्रयोग के संकेत दिए थे। पांच वन डे मैचों की सीरीज के तीन मैचों में एक ही प्लेइंग इलेवन खेली है। लेकिन सीरीज जीत चुकी टीम इंडिया में चौथे मैच में बदलाव जरूर देखने को मिल सकते हैं।
