अजहरुद्दीन को पीछे छोड़ इस मामले में चौथे स्थान पर पहुंचे एमएस धोनी
Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 02:18 AM IST
Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 02:18 AM IST
पल्लेकल में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ तीसरे वनडे में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी एक बार फिर टीम इंडिया के संकट मोचक बनकर उभरे। पांचवें विकेट के लिए रोहित शर्मा के साथ नाबाद 157 रन की साझेदारी कर उन्होंने टीम इंडिया को सीरीज में 3-0 की अपराजेय बढ़त दिला दी। लेकिन इस दौरान धोनी ने नाबाद 67 रन की पारी खेली। इसके साथ ही धोनी के लिए श्रीलंकाई सीरीज एक बार और यादगार बन गई।
