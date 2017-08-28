Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

अजहरुद्दीन को पीछे छोड़ इस मामले में चौथे स्थान पर पहुंचे एमएस धोनी

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written by: नवीन चौहान

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 02:18 AM IST
MS Dhoni past Mohd Azharuddin become India's fourth highest run getter in ODIs.

पल्लेकल में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ तीसरे वनडे में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी एक बार फिर टीम इंडिया के संकट मोचक बनकर उभरे। पांचवें विकेट के लिए रोहित शर्मा के साथ नाबाद 157 रन की साझेदारी कर उन्होंने टीम इंडिया को सीरीज में 3-0 की अपराजेय बढ़त दिला दी। लेकिन इस दौरान धोनी ने नाबाद 67 रन की पारी खेली। इसके साथ ही धोनी के लिए श्रीलंकाई सीरीज एक बार और यादगार बन गई।
 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

mohd azharuddin ms dhoni

लालू यादव की महारैली

'भाजपा भगाओ, देश बचाओ’ रैली में बोले लालू- हम नीतीश के आखिरी शिकार

RJD chief lalu prasad yadav rally in bihar patna gandhi maidan against bjp

Most Viewed

विराट या गेल नहीं, हाशिम अमला की नजर में ये हैं टी20 के बेस्ट खिलाड़ी

hashim amla reveals his choice of best t20 player in the world
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

IndVsSL: धोनी ने बनाया एक विश्व रिकॉर्ड, विराट ने जड़ा तिहरा शतक...

India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI at Pallikal Interesting facts Related to Match at Pallekele
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

तीसरे वन-डे में बनने वाले हैं बंपर रिकार्ड्स, भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को बेसब्री से इंतजार

records that can be broken in third odi between india and sri lanka
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ganesh chaturthi songs best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणपति स्पेशल: इन गानों के बिना गणेशोत्सव अधूरा

SHAD AZIMABADI shayar of mysticism
काव्य चर्चा

शाद अज़ीमाबादी: ज़िंदगी की दुश्वारियों से मोहब्बत करने वाला शायर

Mastishk bin lagi yeh aag hai....
मेरे अल्फाज़

कुशीनगर से हमारे पाठक सतीश कुमार पूछ रहे हैं कैसे लगी ये आग?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!