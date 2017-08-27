Download App
लालू ने जुटाई भारी भीड़, तेजस्वी बोले- कहां हो भाजपा वालों, कोई तो गिन लो

amarujala.com- Presented By: त्रिनाथ त्रिपाठी

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 05:06 PM IST
Pictures of RJD BJP bhagao, desh bachao rally in Patna

महागठबंधन के टूटने के बाद राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के मुखिया लालू यादव द्वारा पहली बार शक्ति प्रदर्शन के तौर पर पटना के गांधी मैदान में 'देश बचाओ भाजपा भगाओ' रैली बुलाई गई, जिसमें विपक्ष के तमाम दिग्‍गज नेताओं के साथ-साथ लाखों की संख्या में लोग शामिल हुए। 

Your Story has been saved!