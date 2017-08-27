बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लालू ने जुटाई भारी भीड़, तेजस्वी बोले- कहां हो भाजपा वालों, कोई तो गिन लो
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
INDIA NEWS
›
Pictures of RJD BJP bhagao, desh bachao rally in Patna
{"_id":"59a296374f1c1b16348b4659","slug":"pictures-of-rjd-bjp-bhagao-desh-bachao-rally-in-patna","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u0917\u093f\u0928 \u0932\u094b","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 05:06 PM IST
महागठबंधन के टूटने के बाद राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के मुखिया लालू यादव द्वारा पहली बार शक्ति प्रदर्शन के तौर पर पटना के गांधी मैदान में 'देश बचाओ भाजपा भगाओ' रैली बुलाई गई, जिसमें विपक्ष के तमाम दिग्गज नेताओं के साथ-साथ लाखों की संख्या में लोग शामिल हुए।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a296374f1c1b16348b4659","slug":"pictures-of-rjd-bjp-bhagao-desh-bachao-rally-in-patna","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u0917\u093f\u0928 \u0932\u094b","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59a084e64f1c1bcc4c8b4928","slug":"horrendous-images-of-incitement-of-ram-rahim-supporter-in-the-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59995a5a4f1c1b35688b470e","slug":"india-s-major-defence-deal-and-weapons-to-counter-china-and-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0938\u092e\u091d\u094c\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59a276a24f1c1b03238b45de","slug":"jayant-chaudhary-says-national-lok-dal-key-role-in-the-opposition-parties","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0926\u0932 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930 : \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924 \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a234814f1c1bce318b4b84","slug":"rjd-chief-lalu-prasad-yadav-rally-in-bihar-patna-gandhi-maidan-against-bjp","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942- \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0932\u092c\u0926\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u0924\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a293d54f1c1bad248b474b","slug":"modi-ministers-son-provide-hospitality-to-lalu-yadavs-ministers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0928\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a1c91a4f1c1bf61e8b49a5","slug":"three-dead-three-injured-after-a-car-with-supporters-going-to-participate-in-tomorrow-s-rjd-rally","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"RJD \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 3 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a15d1e4f1c1b28718b4669","slug":"top-ganesh-chaturthi-songs-best-devotional-hindi-songs-and-bhajans-to-celebrate-ganesh-chaturthi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932: \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0905\u0927\u0942\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Mere Azeez Filmi Nagme","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093c\u0940\u091c\u093c \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u093c\u092e\u0947","slug":"mere-azeez-filmi-nagme"}}
{"_id":"59a128f24f1c1b68188b4b76","slug":"shad-azimabadi-shayar-of-mysticism","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0936\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u091c\u093c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940: \u091c\u093c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"59a1337a4f1c1b442f8b4638","slug":"satish-kumar-mastishk-bin-lagi-yeh-aag-hai","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0936\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0938\u0924\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u091b \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0917?","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!