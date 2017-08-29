Download App
kavya kavya

कुलदीप ने बताया एक गेंदबाज की क्या होनी चाहिए आदत!

amarujala.com- Presented by: नवीन चौहान

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 10:20 PM IST
kuldeep yadav Says what should be the tendency of a bowler

श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पांच मैचों की सीरीज के पहले तीन मैचों में जीत हासिल कर टीम इंडिया ने सीरीज अपने नाम कर ली है। ऐसे में कैप्टन कोहली ने भी तीसरे वनडे में जीत के बाद कहा था कि टीम इंडिया अगले दो मैचों में अपनी बेंच स्ट्रेन्थ को आजमाएगी ऐसे में बांए हाथ के चाइनामैन गेंदबाज कुलदीप यादव को मौका मिलना पक्का है। कुलदीप ने मंगलवार को पत्रकारों से बातचीत की और अपने छह महीने लंबे अंतरराष्ट्रीय करियर के बारे में बात की... 

Your Story has been saved!