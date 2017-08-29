कुलदीप ने बताया एक गेंदबाज की क्या होनी चाहिए आदत!
श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पांच मैचों की सीरीज के पहले तीन मैचों में जीत हासिल कर टीम इंडिया ने सीरीज अपने नाम कर ली है। ऐसे में कैप्टन कोहली ने भी तीसरे वनडे में जीत के बाद कहा था कि टीम इंडिया अगले दो मैचों में अपनी बेंच स्ट्रेन्थ को आजमाएगी ऐसे में बांए हाथ के चाइनामैन गेंदबाज कुलदीप यादव को मौका मिलना पक्का है। कुलदीप ने मंगलवार को पत्रकारों से बातचीत की और अपने छह महीने लंबे अंतरराष्ट्रीय करियर के बारे में बात की...
