तस्वीरों में देखें, कैसे बारिश से पानी-पानी हुई मुंबई
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 05:49 PM IST
बीती रात से लगातार हो रही बारिश के कारण मुंबई और इससे सटे इलाके नवी मुंबई तथा ठाणे में सामान्य जनजीवन अस्त-व्यस्त हो गया है। इसके साथ उपनगरीय ट्रेन सेवाएं भी प्रभावित हो गई है।
