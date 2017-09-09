बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हार्दिक पांड्या ने परिणीति चोपड़ा के साथ रिलेशनशिप की बातों पर तोड़ी चुप्पी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
hardik pandya rubbishes reports of having relationship with parineeti chopra
{"_id":"59b39ce64f1c1bee7f8b53f0","slug":"hardik-pandya-rubbishes-reports-of-having-relationship-with-parineeti-chopra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u0940\u0924\u093f \u091a\u094b\u092a\u095c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u095c\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 01:18 PM IST
टीम इंडिया
के ऑलराउंडर हार्दिक पांड्या और बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस परिणीति चोपड़ा के बीच हाल ही में ट्विटर पर चैट हुई थी, जिसके बाद इन दोनों के अफेयर की चर्चाएं होने लगी थी। हार्दिक ने परिणीति के साथ अफेयर के खबरों को नकार दिया है। ऑलराउंडर ने कहा कि उन्हें नहीं पता था कि ये मार्केटिंग के लिए किया गया था।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59acd65b4f1c1b0c278b4fc9","slug":"dhoni-drives-the-car-awarded-to-jasprit-bumrah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u090f \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0930, \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59ac5f864f1c1b46738b4f60","slug":"records-made-in-india-vs-sri-lanka-cricket-odi-series","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f, \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0941\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u0928-\u0921\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59acbc3a4f1c1be0278b516c","slug":"team-indias-five-heroes-helps-team-to-win-the-decider-against-sri-lanka","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 5 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u092a","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59afa46b4f1c1baf078b482a","slug":"twitterati-urges-hardik-pandya-to-focus-on-his-game","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e- '\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u094b'","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59acc5904f1c1b0b278b50a2","slug":"hardik-pandya-and-parineeti-chopras-interesting-conversation-leaves-fans-on-doubt","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f-\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c!","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59a7a9404f1c1b0a278b4939","slug":"hardik-pandya-new-hairstyle-before-india-vs-srilanka-fourth-one-day-match","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0949\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?","category":{"title":"Sports","title_hn":"\u0916\u0947\u0932 ","slug":"sports"}}
{"_id":"59a1a3544f1c1b49708b4672","slug":"india-vss-sri-lanka-3rf-odi-tomorrow-india-eye-on-series-win-pandya-s-injury-subject-of-worry","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u0930\u0940\u091c \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u090f\u0915 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u094b\u091f \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0937\u092f ","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!