हार्दिक पांड्या ने परिणीति चोपड़ा के साथ रिलेशनशिप की बातों पर तोड़ी चुप्पी

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 01:18 PM IST
hardik pandya rubbishes reports of having relationship with parineeti chopra

टीम इंडिया के ऑलराउंडर हार्दिक पांड्या और बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस परिणीति चोपड़ा के बीच हाल ही में ट्विटर पर चैट हुई थी, जिसके बाद इन दोनों के अफेयर की चर्चाएं होने लगी थी।  हार्दिक ने परिणीति के साथ अफेयर के खबरों को नकार दिया है। ऑलराउंडर ने कहा कि उन्हें नहीं पता था कि ये मार्केटिंग के लिए किया गया था।

