Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 10:01 AM IST
भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली अगले 10 सालों तक क्रिकेट खेलना चाहते हैं। दो महीने से कम समय में 29 साल के होने जा रहे कोहली न कहा कि अगर आगे भी वो मौजूदा वक्त के समान अपनी फिटनेस बरकरार रखने में कामयाब हुए तो निश्चित ही 10 सालों तक और क्रिकेट खेलना पसंद करेंगे।
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
