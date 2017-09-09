Download App
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने कहा, फिट रहा तो इतने समय तक खेलूंगा

अभिषेक निगम

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 10:01 AM IST
भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली अगले 10 सालों तक क्रिकेट खेलना चाहते हैं। दो महीने से कम समय में 29 साल के होने जा रहे कोहली न कहा कि अगर आगे भी वो मौजूदा वक्त के समान अपनी फिटनेस बरकरार रखने में कामयाब हुए तो निश्चित ही 10 सालों तक और क्रिकेट खेलना पसंद करेंगे।

