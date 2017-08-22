आपका शहर Close

इस वजह से ग्रेटर नोएडा में अफगानिस्तान का पहला अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट टेस्ट मैच नहीं हो पाएगा 

amarujala.com-presented by: शरद मिश्र

Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 11:11 AM IST
greater noida not its sharjah which host first test of afganistan later this year

अफगानिस्तान ने ग्रेटर नोएडा में टी-20 मैच खेले हैं लेकिन उसके पहले अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट टेस्ट मैच का आयोजन यहां नहीं हो पाएगा। अफगानिस्तान के ‌क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने शारजाह और ग्रेटर नोएडा के शहीद विजय सिंह पथिक स्टेडियम को अपना होम ग्राउंड बनाया था। इन दोनों स्टेडियम में अफगानिस्तान के अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच हुए हैं।
 

