इस वजह से ग्रेटर नोएडा में अफगानिस्तान का पहला अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट टेस्ट मैच नहीं हो पाएगा
अफगानिस्तान ने ग्रेटर नोएडा में टी-20 मैच खेले हैं लेकिन उसके पहले अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट टेस्ट मैच का आयोजन यहां नहीं हो पाएगा। अफगानिस्तान के क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने शारजाह और ग्रेटर नोएडा के शहीद विजय सिंह पथिक स्टेडियम को अपना होम ग्राउंड बनाया था। इन दोनों स्टेडियम में अफगानिस्तान के अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच हुए हैं।
