बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दुनिया के 20 देशों में बैन है तीन तलाक, जानें वहां क्या है नियम
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Varanasi
›
Triple Talaq ban in 20 countries of the world, Learn what is there rule
{"_id":"58f491164f1c1b3f3b47146e","slug":"triple-talaq-ban-in-20-countries-of-the-world-learn-what-is-there-rule","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 20 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 10:55 AM IST
मुसलमानों में तीन तलाक की प्रथा को खत्म करने को लेकर बहस तेज हो गई है। पीएम प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को तीन तलाक को सामाजिक बुराई करार दिया। वहीं लखनऊ में आल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड ने साफ कहा है कि शरई मामले में दखल बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। देश में तीन तलाक पर चल रहे गतिरोध के बीच महत्वपूर्ण तथ्य यह है कि पाकिस्तान समेत दुनिया के 20 देश से अधिक देशों में तीन तलाक पर बैन है। आगे की स्लाइड में जानते हैं किस देश में क्या हैं तलाक के नियम -
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59995a5a4f1c1b35688b470e","slug":"india-s-major-defence-deal-and-weapons-to-counter-china-and-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0938\u092e\u091d\u094c\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"599934994f1c1bf25b8b483a","slug":"see-in-pictures-muzaffarnagar-utkal-express-accident-and-facts-about-incident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u091c\u092b\u094d\u092b\u0930\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e\u0903 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u092e \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"599ab5de4f1c1b4e6b8b46f7","slug":"pics-president-ramnath-kovind-first-time-visit-in-leh-presented-presidents-colours-to-ladakh-scouts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0939 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926, \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58f317bb4f1c1b1b74470475","slug":"crime-graph-suddenly-increase-in-pm-modi-constituency","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0927 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b, \u091a\u094b\u0930-\u0909\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"599991364f1c1b0a728b45ce","slug":"93rd-birthday-of-great-satirist-of-hindi-hari-shankar-parsai","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0936\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0908: \"\u0935\u0947\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 60-62 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902\"","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599aaa054f1c1b71548b46ab","slug":"known-as-tragedy-queen-actress-meena-kumari-was-also-a-poetess","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u091b\u092a\u0947","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599ab13d4f1c1bf1688b4681","slug":"noble-prize-winner-bob-dylan-poem-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u092c \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0928: \u0935\u0939 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b \u0939\u092e \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Vishwa Kavya","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f","slug":"vishwa-kavya"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!