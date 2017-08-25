Download App
kavya kavya

जादुई स्पिनर अकिला धनंजय हैं कारपेंटर के बेटे, जानिए उनसे जुड़ी और बातें 

amarujala.com-presented by: शरद मिश्र

Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 01:14 PM IST
akila dhananjaya is a son of car panter who rocked team india in second odi

पल्लेकल के दूसरे वन डे में टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ छह विकेट लेने वाले अकिला धनंजय कारपेंटर के बेटे हैं। रोहित शर्मा को आउट करने के बाद एक ही ओवर में केएल राहुल, केदार जाधव और विराट कोहली को बोल्ड करते हुए टीम इंडिया को हिला कर रख देने वाले धनंजय की विशेषता है कि वह एक ही ओवर में चार अलग तरह की गेंद फेंक सकते हैं। जिसमें गुगली और ऑफ ब्रेक शामिल है।
 

