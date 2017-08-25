बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जादुई स्पिनर अकिला धनंजय हैं कारपेंटर के बेटे, जानिए उनसे जुड़ी और बातें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
akila dhananjaya is a son of car panter who rocked team india in second odi
{"_id":"599fd4f94f1c1b8f418b456e","slug":"akila-dhananjaya-is-a-son-of-car-panter-who-rocked-team-india-in-second-odi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u093f\u0928\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0927\u0928\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u092a\u0947\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902\u00a0","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 01:14 PM IST
पल्लेकल के दूसरे वन डे में टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ छह विकेट लेने वाले अकिला धनंजय कारपेंटर के बेटे हैं। रोहित शर्मा को आउट करने के बाद एक ही ओवर में केएल राहुल, केदार जाधव और विराट कोहली को बोल्ड करते हुए टीम इंडिया को हिला कर रख देने वाले धनंजय की विशेषता है कि वह एक ही ओवर में चार अलग तरह की गेंद फेंक सकते हैं। जिसमें गुगली और ऑफ ब्रेक शामिल है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"599fe0014f1c1bcf408b4645","slug":"dhoni-told-me-to-bat-like-i-did-in-test-says-bhuvaneshwar-kumar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0941\u0935\u0928\u0947\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+ {"_id":"599f4fb14f1c1b3a258b45dd","slug":"india-vs-sri-lanka-2nd-odi-at-pallikal-interesting-facts-related-to-match-at-pallekele","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IndVsSL: \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0924\u093f\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0936\u0924\u0915...","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+ {"_id":"599fdab34f1c1bda1b8b47a3","slug":"five-hero-of-the-pallekele-odi-played-between-india-and-sri-lanka","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"INDvSL: \u092a\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u0928-\u0921\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0917\u093e\u0930, \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930 '\u092e\u0948\u091a \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b' \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"599fb4cc4f1c1b6a428b4729","slug":"virat-kohli-and-anushka-sharma-spotted-together-while-sharing-a-thali-in-sri-lanka","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+ {"_id":"599fc4fa4f1c1b8a1b8b45b5","slug":"india-beat-sri-lanka-in-second-odi-due-to-these-five-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u094c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u092f\u093e\u092c \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"599fb4204f1c1bc92d8b4739","slug":"mathews-take-a-stunner-in-second-odi-against-india","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b: \u091a\u094b\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u092c\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0948\u0925\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0938\u0928\u0940\u092f \u0915\u0948\u091a, \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e '\u0935\u093e\u0939'!","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+ {"_id":"599e3a614f1c1b9f3b8b45dc","slug":"india-vs-sri-lanka-second-odi-pallekele-live-scorecard","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"SLvIND: \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940- \u092d\u0941\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0936\u0924\u0915\u0940\u092f \u0938\u093e\u091d\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 3 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+
{"_id":"599dd31d4f1c1bf07e8b4596","slug":"rj-rek-talaak-talaak-talaak-7797","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e \u091c\u0938\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u00a0\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0958 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0958 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0958 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
{"_id":"59a006bc4f1c1bf1738b46fa","slug":"dekho-o-deewano-tum-ye-kaam-na-karo-my-favourite-film-song","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u094b \u0913 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b, \u0924\u0941\u092e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094b...","category":{"title":"Mere Azeez Filmi Nagme","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093c\u0940\u091c\u093c \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u093c\u092e\u0947","slug":"mere-azeez-filmi-nagme"}}
{"_id":"599edde24f1c1b27218b4879","slug":"nazeer-akbarabadi-poem-on-ganesh-chaturthi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0928\u091c\u093c\u0940\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u092c\u0930\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940: \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!