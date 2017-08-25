बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इन पांच मौकों पर दमदार प्रदर्शन के कारण जीत दर्ज करने में कामयाब हुई टीम इंडिया
Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 12:04 PM IST
Photo Credit: sportskeeda
टीम इंडिया दूसरा वन-डे भी आसानी से जीतने वाली थी, लेकिन अकिला धनंजय ने मैच में रोमांच पैदा कर दिया। उन्होंने 2008 एशिया कप में अजंथा मेंडिस के कारनामे को दोहराते हुए टीम इंडिया के बल्लेबाजों को अपनी फिरकी में उलझाया और संघर्ष के लिए मजबूर किया। नए रहस्यमयी स्पिनर ने भारतीय मध्यक्रम की बखिया उधेड़ के रख दी और अपनी गूगली के कमाल से जल्दी-जल्दी पांच विकेट चटकाए। टीम इंडिया एक समय बिना किसी नुकसान के 109 रन बनाकर खेल रही थी, लेकिन अचानक की उसका स्कोर 131 रन पर 7 विकेट हो गया।
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
