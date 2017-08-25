Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

इन पांच मौकों पर दमदार प्रदर्शन के कारण जीत दर्ज करने में कामयाब हुई टीम इंडिया

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 12:04 PM IST
india beat sri lanka in second odi due to these five reasons

टीम इंडिया दूसरा वन-डे भी आसानी से जीतने वाली थी, लेकिन अकिला धनंजय ने मैच में रोमांच पैदा कर दिया। उन्होंने 2008 एशिया कप में अजंथा मेंडिस के कारनामे को दोहराते हुए टीम इंडिया के बल्लेबाजों को अपनी फिरकी में उलझाया और संघर्ष के लिए मजबूर किया। नए रहस्यमयी स्पिनर ने भारतीय मध्यक्रम की बखिया उधेड़ के रख दी और अपनी गूगली के कमाल से जल्दी-जल्दी पांच विकेट चटकाए। टीम इंडिया एक समय बिना किसी नुकसान के 109 रन बनाकर खेल रही थी, लेकिन अचानक की उसका स्कोर 131 रन पर 7 विकेट हो गया।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

team india breaking news

विश्वकप

धोनी ज्यादा मैच खेलकर अपनी लय हासिल करने में कामयाब होंगे: विराट कोहली

dhoni will get momentum after playing many matches says kohli

Most Viewed

भुवनेश्वर कुमार ने किया खुलासा, धोनी ने जीत का क्या मंत्र दिया था

dhoni told me to bat like i did in test says bhuvaneshwar kumar
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

IndVsSL: धोनी ने बनाया एक विश्व रिकॉर्ड, विराट ने जड़ा तिहरा शतक...

India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI at Pallikal Interesting facts Related to Match at Pallekele
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

INDvSL: पल्लेकली वन-डे बना यादगार, शानदार प्रदर्शन कर 'मैच के हीरो' बने ये 5 खिलाड़ी

five hero of the pallekele odi played between india and sri lanka
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

वीडियो: चोट से उबरने वाले मैथ्यूज ने लिया अविश्वसनीय कैच, हर किसी के मुंह से निकला 'वाह'!

mathews take a stunner in second odi against india
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

जसप्रीत बुमराह ने अश्विन को पीछे छोड़ा, दिग्गज गेंदबाजों की बराबरी पर पहुंचे

jasprit bumrah goes past ashwin in terms of taking most wickets after 18 odis
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

जीत के बाद विराट बोले- धनंजय ने की शानदार गेंदबाजी, हमें बैटिंग में बदलाव करने का अफसोस नहीं

ind vs Sl: Losing seven wickets in a chase of 230 is bizarre says Virat Kohli
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Talaak Talaak Talaak
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रेखा जसोरिया ने बताया, तलाक़ तलाक़ तलाक़ का दर्द

Dekho o deewano tum ye kaam na karo my favourite film song
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

देखो ओ दीवानो, तुम ये काम ना करो...

nazeer akbarabadi poem on ganesh chaturthi
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - नज़ीर अकबराबादी: गणेश जी की स्तुति

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!