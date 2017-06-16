जिसे रिंग पहनाने के लिए करता था दो जॉब्स, पता चला वो लड़की थी ही नहीं...
सोशल मीडिया पर इश्क फरमाना घातक हो सकता है। जिसे आप सिद्दत से चाहते हों, उसे पाने के लिए कुछ भी कर गुजरने के लिए तैयार हों, अगर उसके बारे में पता चले वो है ही नहीं तो कैसा महसूस करेंगे? कुछ इसी तरह सोशल मीडिया पर ठगी का शिकार हुआ है एक भोला लड़का।
इतना ही नहीं, इस लड़की से शादी करने के लिए उसने दूसरे प्रपोजल्स भी ठुकरा दिए थे। अगली स्लाइड में जानिए क्या हुआ था।
