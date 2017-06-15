बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कुत्ते से शादी, पेड़ से शादी और यहां तो हद ही हो गई...
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 01:56 PM IST
शादी की तारीख तय करने के लिये चूजे का कत्ल और होने वाली दुल्हन पर मरी हुई मछलियां फेंकना। शादी की पहली रात में दुल्हे की गन्ने से पिटाई। ये सब सुनकर अजीब तो लगता है लेकिन दुनिया के कई हिस्सों में ऐसी अजब-गजब रस्में निभाई जाती हैं। ऐसी ही कुछ रस्मों को हमने जाना अब आप भी जानिये । शादियों में अदा की जाने वाली कुछ ऐसी रस्में हैं, जिन्हें जानकर आप सोच में पड़ जायेंगे।
