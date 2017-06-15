आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

फेसबुक फ्रेंड को पहली बार देख जान देने पर उतारू हुई लड़की...

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com presented by: श्वेता पांडेय

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 12:07 PM IST
Woman Tries To Kill Herself After Meeting Her Facebook friend

अगर आप भी अॉनलाइन फ्रेंड बनाने के शौकीन हैं तो जरा संभल जाइए, हो सकता है आपकी भी उम्मीदों पर पानी फिर जाए। जिसकी तस्वीरें देखकर आप चैटिंग करते हैं और बिना सोचे रिलेशन में आ जाते हैं, क्या पता उसे सामने से देखना आप पर कहर बरपा जाए।

कुछ ऐसा ही इस लड़की के साथ हुआ। जिस लड़के की तस्वीरें देखकर उसके साथ कई सालों से रिलेशन में थी, उसे सामने से देखकर सारी उम्मीदें धुल गईं। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

facebook friend online friend

सलमान को जंग नहीं पसंद

जंग पर बोले सलमान, 'जो जंग का आदेश दे उसे ही थमा दो बंदूक'

tubelight star salman khan speak about aamir khan marriage and on war between two countries

Most Viewed

यहां खास काम के लिए किराए पर मिल रहे जवान लड़के, इंडिया में भी है जरूरत

Chinese company rents fake friends to pose in social media photographs
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

कॉलेज से लौटी बेटी के साथ पिता ने कर दी ऐसी हरकत, सच्चाई कर देगी हैरान..

teenage girl buried alive to cure lighting
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

गर्लफ्रेंड रोज करती थी ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को एक ही मैसेज, सालों बाद पता चली सच्चाई...

cruel girlfriend force daily to her boyfriend for suicide in text
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

बागीचे में काम करते वक्त खुली माली की किस्मत, मिट्टी से निकल आया कुछ ऐसा...

Gardener unearths stash of 'black gold' beneath an oak tree
  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +

बंद कमरे में ऐसी फिल्में देखने का शौकीन है ये कुत्ता, मालिक को नहीं ऐतराज

Bulldog Watches only Horror Movie
  • बुधवार, 14 जून 2017
  • +

खुदाई ने खोले कुछ ऐसे राज जो बदल देंगे मानव इतिहास!

skull during excavation will changes the human evolution
  • बुधवार, 14 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी