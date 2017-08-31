Download App
kavya kavya

यहां समंदर किनारे रखा गया अनोखा फ्रिज, हर दिन सैकड़ों लोगों का भरता है पेट

अपूर्वा राय

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 10:19 AM IST
anyone can eat anything from this Chennai community fridge on the Elliot Beach

भारत में जहां एक तरफ हजारों लाखों लोग भूखे पेट सोते हैं वहीं चेन्नई में एक कम्युनिटी ऐसी है जिन्होंने भूखों का पेट भरने के लिए फ्रिज खोल रखा है। यह कोई आम फ्रिज नहीं है, यह ऐसी फ्रिज है जिससे कोई भी कुछ भी निकालकर खा सकता है। फ्रिज सुबह 7 बजे से रात के 9 बजे तक खुला रहता है। इस फ्रिज की सुरक्षा के लिए एक गार्ड भी है।

