बगदाद में हुए भीषण बम धमाके की तस्वीरें देखकर आपकी रूह कांप जाएगी!

amarujala.com- Presented by: ऋतुराज त्रिपाठी

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 09:23 PM IST
Creepy Pictures of Car Bomb Blast In Baghdad, died 12 People

सोमवार को बगदाद के जमीला मार्केट में हुए बम धमाके में अब तक 12 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। बगदाद में हुए इस धमाके में 28 लोग घायल भी हुए थे। 

