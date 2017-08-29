बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बगदाद में हुए भीषण बम धमाके की तस्वीरें देखकर आपकी रूह कांप जाएगी!
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 09:23 PM IST
सोमवार को बगदाद के जमीला मार्केट में हुए बम धमाके में अब तक 12 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।
बगदाद
में हुए इस
धमाके
में 28 लोग घायल भी हुए थे।
