Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

फोटोशॉप की गई इन तस्वीरों को एक बार जरूर देखें, हंस-हंस कर हो जाएंगे बेहोश

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 10:40 AM IST
These Photoshopped Pictures Will Make You Laugh definately

दुनिया में अजूबो की कमी नहीं है। खासकर भारत में तो आपको तरह तरह के अजूबे मिल जाएंगे। जो अपनी कलाकारी कुछ इस तरह दिखाते हैं कि आप खुद को हंसने से नहीं रोक सकते। आज हम आपको फोटोशॉप की गई कुछ ऐसी तस्वीरें दिखाते हैं जिनको देखने के बाद आप इन महारथियों को खोजने निकल पड़ेंगे।
पढ़ें- OMG: वेडिंग फोटोशूट करवा रहे थे कपल, हुआ कुछ ऐसा उम्र भर रहेगा याद

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

photoshopped pictures

लालू यादव की महारैली

'भाजपा भगाओ, देश बचाओ’ रैली में बोले लालू- हम नीतीश के आखिरी शिकार

RJD chief lalu prasad yadav rally in bihar patna gandhi maidan against bjp

Most Viewed

VIDEO : जब एक्स हसबैंड ने मांग लिए कपड़े और फोन, सरेआम पत्नी ने कर दिया ऐसा काम

ex husband tells he paid for all her clothes, so woman starts to remove her all clothes
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

इस महिला ने किया अब तक का सबसे 'अच्छा काम', लेकिन उम्र भर रहेगा पछतावा

Woman Leaves Car Blocking Parking Entrance later it was Found On A Roof
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

'इंसानी मांस' खाता था ये शख्स, अब कर दिया ऐसा काम

South African man Surrender by saying I Am tired of eating human flesh
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
firaq gorakhpuri got first gyanpeeth award for urdu literature
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल: जब फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी बोले, भारत में अंग्रेज़ी सिर्फ़ ढाई लोगों को आती है...

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - एकदंताय वक्रतुण्डाय गौरीतनयाय धीमहि

If you come
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक पूनम सिंह के वीरान एहसास

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!