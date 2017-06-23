आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

खिलौना समझ हाथ में उठा लिया सांप, यह डरावना वीडियो देख नहीं रुकेगी हंसी!

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by:हर्षिता

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 10:43 AM IST
woman freaks out after picking rattlesnake mistaking it with dog toy

किसी सामान्य व्यक्ति के हाथ में नाग देख सामने वाले के भी रोंगटे खड़े हो जाते हैं। लेकिन इस वीडियो को देख आप लोट-पोट हो जाएंगे।
 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

animal video viral

दलित v/s दलित हुआ राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

राम के मुकाबले मीरा, राष्ट्रपति के लिए पहली बार दलित बनाम दलित मुकाबला

Opposition Parties Announced Mira kumar's name for Presidential Candidate after meeting in Delhi

Most Viewed

यहां खास काम के लिए किराए पर मिल रहे जवान लड़के, इंडिया में भी है जरूरत

Chinese company rents fake friends to pose in social media photographs
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

कॉलेज से लौटी बेटी के साथ पिता ने कर दी ऐसी हरकत, सच्चाई कर देगी हैरान..

teenage girl buried alive to cure lighting
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

गर्लफ्रेंड रोज करती थी ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को एक ही मैसेज, सालों बाद पता चली सच्चाई...

cruel girlfriend force daily to her boyfriend for suicide in text
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

बाप रे! सांप के मुंह से ज़िंदा निकल आया ये जीव, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

Watch how snake comes out alive from another snake mouth in this viral video
  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +

बड़े-बड़े लोग जो नहीं कर पाते, वो इस बिल्ली ने कर दिखाया..

Mitzi big boned cat is on dieting
  • मंगलवार, 16 मई 2017
  • +

सामने आई मासूम हिरण की खौफनाक सच्चाई, देखने वालों को नहीं हुआ यकीन

Deer caught feeding on human bones
  • शुक्रवार, 12 मई 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
राष्ट्रपति चुनाव: वोटों के गणित में मीरा से आगे राम, जानिए मौजूदा समीकरण

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव: वोटों के गणित में मीरा से आगे राम, जानिए मौजूदा समीकरण

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव नहीं, किसान और बेरोजगारी पर है राहुल का ध्यान

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव नहीं, किसान और बेरोजगारी पर है राहुल का ध्यान

कश्मीर : सुरक्षाबलों को आतंकियों के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन में मनचाही कार्रवाई की छूट

कश्मीर : सुरक्षाबलों को आतंकियों के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन में मनचाही कार्रवाई की छूट

कश्मीर: बारामुला को सोपोर में सेना ने ढेर किए 2 आतंकी

कश्मीर: बारामुला को सोपोर में सेना ने ढेर किए 2 आतंकी