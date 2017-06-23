बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खिलौना समझ हाथ में उठा लिया सांप, यह डरावना वीडियो देख नहीं रुकेगी हंसी!
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 10:43 AM IST
किसी सामान्य व्यक्ति के हाथ में नाग देख सामने वाले के भी रोंगटे खड़े हो जाते हैं। लेकिन इस वीडियो को देख आप लोट-पोट हो जाएंगे।
