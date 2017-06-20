बाप रे! सांप के मुंह से ज़िंदा निकल आया सांप, वायरल हुआ वीडियो
{"category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"जीव-जंतु","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
आपने अब तक सांप-नेवले की लड़ाई देखी होगी। दो सांपों को भी आपस में उलझते देखा होगा। अजगर को हिरण निगलते, सांप को
बोतल से पानी पीते तक देखा होगा। इन दिनों सांपों का एक अनोखा वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है, जो बाकी वीडियोज़
से काफी हटके है।
