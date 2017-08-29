बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महिला को खाने में जिंदा मिला ये जीव, बना लिया घर का सदस्य
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 09:45 AM IST
अगर आप सलाद खाने के शौकीन हैं और अक्सर
ऑनलाइन
और फोन पर ऑर्डर कर पैक्ड सलाद मंगवाते हैं तो ये खबर आपको चौंका सकती है। चूंकि अब तक आपने खाने में चूहे या अन्य कई मरे हुए जानवरों के बारे में सुना होगा पर सलाद में जिंदा मेंढक मिलने की घटना के बारें में शायद इससे पहले आपने कभी न सुनी हो।
पढ़ें- 'इंसानी मांस' खाता था ये शख्स, अब कर दिया ऐसा काम
