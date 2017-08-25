Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

'इंसानी मांस' खाता था ये शख्स, अब कर दिया ऐसा काम

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 01:43 PM IST
South African man Surrender by saying I Am tired of eating human flesh

आप किसी ऐसे शख्स से मिले हैं जो इंसानी मांस खाता हो? आपका जवाब बेशक न होगा। चलिए आज हम आपको एक ऐसे ही अजीबो गरीब शख्स के बारे में बताते हैं जिसके बारें में जानकर आप हैरान हो जाएंगे।
पढ़ेंं- Video: अपनी शादी में दूल्हे ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, हंस-हंसकर लोट पोट हो गए बाराती

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

south african man surrender

विश्वकप

धोनी ज्यादा मैच खेलकर अपनी लय हासिल करने में कामयाब होंगे: विराट कोहली

dhoni will get momentum after playing many matches says kohli

Most Viewed

'इंसानी मांस' खाता था ये शख्स, अब कर दिया ऐसा काम

South African man Surrender by saying I Am tired of eating human flesh
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

इन 5 मजेदार तस्वीरों ने Facebook पर खूब मचाया धमाल

world photography day 2017 funny photos from Facebook
  • शनिवार, 19 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Video: 'मम्मी सेहत के लिए तू तो हानिकारक है...'

Watch funny video of child doing homework while mother is scolding him tweeted by Shikhar Dhawan
  • शनिवार, 19 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

Video: अपनी शादी में दूल्हे ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, हंस-हंसकर लोट पोट हो गए बाराती

groom with full flower dress you can not stop laughing
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

इस घर के ऊपर देखी गई विचित्र चीज, अचानक हो गई गायब, देखें वीडियो

Watch Orange Cloud Spotted In Brazil
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

इसे कहते हैं जुगाड़, ट्रैक्टर को ही बना डाला स्वीमिंग पूल, देखें वीडियो

Watch how tractor turned swimming pool is driving Facebook and Whatsapp user crazy
  • रविवार, 20 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Talaak Talaak Talaak
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रेखा जसोरिया ने बताया, तलाक़ तलाक़ तलाक़ का दर्द

Dekho o deewano tum ye kaam na karo my favourite film song
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

देखो ओ दीवानो, तुम ये काम ना करो...

nazeer akbarabadi poem on ganesh chaturthi
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - नज़ीर अकबराबादी: गणेश जी की स्तुति

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!