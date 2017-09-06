Download App
teachersday teachersday

बेकार से गमले चुराकर वायरल सेनसेशन हो गया ये चोर, हरकतें देख छूट रही है लोगों की हंसी

अपूर्वा राय

Wed, 06 Sep 2017 09:15 AM IST
watch the world most pointless theft spotted stealing two worthless flower pots

कुछ चोर इतने कन्फ्यूज होते हैं कि चोरी करने से पहले ये नहीं सोचते कि आखिर वो चुरा क्या रहे हैं। ऐसा ही एक 'इको फ्रेंडली' चोर ट्रैक सूट पहन चोरी करने के इरादे से जब बाहर निकला तो उसे एक घर के बाहर फूलों से सजे कुछ गमले दिखाई दिए। फिर क्या था चोर ने आव देखा न ताव झट से उन गमलों को चुराया और दबे पाव भाग गया।

