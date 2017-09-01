Download App
kavya kavya

रात के अंधेरे में चोरी करने निकला ये चोर, हो गया ऐसा हादसा, पुलिस को करनी पड़ी मदद

अपूर्वा राय

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 12:30 PM IST
Thief Gets Foot Stuck In shutter Waits awkwardly for police rescue

आजकल के चोर काफी स्मार्ट हो गए हैं। चोरी करने के तरह-तरह के नायाब नुस्खे निकालते हैं। लेकिन कहते है न, किस्मत के आगे किसी की भी नहीं चलती। ऐसी ही खराब किस्मत को लेकर चीन का एक चोर चोरी करने निकला पर उसका दांव उल्टा पड़ गया और चोरी करके भागते हुए उसका पैर दुकान की शटर में फंस गया।

