बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फिल्म प्रमोशन के लिए दांव पर लगा दी जान, बन गया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, देखें वीडियो
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Weird Stories
›
Watch how man covered himself with bees for film promotion of blood honey
{"_id":"59ae74a44f1c1b7f078b4665","slug":"watch-how-man-covered-himself-with-bees-for-film-promotion-of-blood-honey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 07:50 AM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a8c7274f1c1b1a278b4b94","slug":"thief-gets-foot-stuck-in-shutter-waits-awkwardly-for-police-rescue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u094b\u0930, \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59a91f784f1c1b4b738b4ab5","slug":"watch-how-parasite-was-removed-from-man-ear","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092a \u0930\u0947! \u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u091a\u092c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"59abab8d4f1c1bf6278b4f75","slug":"after-blue-whale-hot-water-challenge-is-taking-children-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0932\u0942 \u0935\u0947\u0932 \u091a\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u0932\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59ae6f8f4f1c1b67078b4612","slug":"face-luggage-covers-by-firebox-will-help-you-recognize-you-suitcase-and-travel-bags","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0947\u0930\u093e-\u092b\u0947\u0930\u0940, \u091a\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"59ae5f724f1c1b9c078b4609","slug":"women-gave-birth-to-child-while-shopping-in-market-at-yunfu-in-southern-china","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0949\u092a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"59ae4a4f4f1c1ba1078b4631","slug":"watch-how-saxophone-helped-removing-brain-tumour-during-surgery-in-the-usa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e \u092c\u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"59ae37594f1c1b81078b45c8","slug":"camden-born-without-hands-or-legs-calms-his-baby-brother-crying-by-giving-him-a-pacifier","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0948\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092a\u093f\u0918\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!