भरी दुपहरिया चले थे तीनों गहना चुराने, इस 'नाजुक' सी चीज ने बिगाड़ दिया सारा खेल
CCTV footage how robbers failed to break the glass at Jewelry store
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 09:47 AM IST
Photo Credit: Storyful News/YouTube
शीशे को हल्की सी ठोकर लगती नहीं कि छन से टूट जाता है। लेकिन पिछले दिनों जब मलेशिया की खबर सामने आई जिसमें लाख कोशिशों के बावजूद चोर गहने की दुकान में लगा शीशा तोड़ न पाए, तो इस पारदर्शी चीज की मजबूती का अंदाजा लगा।
