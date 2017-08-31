Download App
kavya kavya

भरी दुपहरिया चले थे तीनों गहना चुराने, इस 'नाजुक' सी चीज ने बिगाड़ दिया सारा खेल

हर्षिता

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 09:47 AM IST
CCTV footage how robbers failed to break the glass at Jewelry store

शीशे को हल्की सी ठोकर लगती नहीं कि छन से टूट जाता है। लेकिन पिछले दिनों जब मलेशिया की खबर सामने आई जिसमें लाख कोशिशों के बावजूद चोर गहने की दुकान में लगा शीशा तोड़ न पाए, तो इस पारदर्शी चीज की मजबूती का अंदाजा लगा।
 

Your Story has been saved!