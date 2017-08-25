Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

OMG! 16 साल से इस शहर की मेयर थी एक बिल्ली, हो गया निधन

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 09:54 AM IST
cat mayor in Alaska town dies at 20

भला क्या बिल्ली को भी किसी शहर का मेयर बनाया जा सकता है? ऐसा लगता तो नहीं है लेकिन आप जानकर हैरान होंगे कि ये सच है। संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका के अलास्का प्रान्त में एक छोटा सा शहर है -टॉकटीना।
पढ़ें- इन तस्वीरों को देख आप भी कहेंगे- भई वाह! दिमाग की बत्ती जल गई

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

cat mayor alaska mayor

विश्वकप

धोनी ज्यादा मैच खेलकर अपनी लय हासिल करने में कामयाब होंगे: विराट कोहली

dhoni will get momentum after playing many matches says kohli

Most Viewed

इन तस्वीरों को देख आप भी कहेंगे- भई वाह! दिमाग की बत्ती जल गई

world famous These Jugaad Photos Gone Viral on social media
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +

13 साल पहले खोई थी अंगूठी, अब मिली गाजर में...

diamond ring found after 13 years wrapped around carrot
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

OMG! 16 साल से इस शहर की मेयर थी एक बिल्ली, हो गया निधन

cat mayor in Alaska town dies at 20
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

इन तस्वीरों को देख आप भी कहेंगे- भई वाह! दिमाग की बत्ती जल गई

world famous These Jugaad Photos Gone Viral on social media
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +

100 साल पुराने इस केक की ताजगी आज भी है बरकरार, खाना चाहेंगे आप!

100 year old cake from Scott expedition found in the Antarctica
  • सोमवार, 14 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Talaak Talaak Talaak
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रेखा जसोरिया ने बताया, तलाक़ तलाक़ तलाक़ का दर्द

Dekho o deewano tum ye kaam na karo my favourite film song
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

देखो ओ दीवानो, तुम ये काम ना करो...

nazeer akbarabadi poem on ganesh chaturthi
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - नज़ीर अकबराबादी: गणेश जी की स्तुति

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!